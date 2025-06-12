Exchange Bank Sells 102 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Exchange Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $192.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.87 and its 200 day moving average is $194.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
