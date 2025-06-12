Paladin Advisory Group LLC Sells 527 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

