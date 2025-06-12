Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $233.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.