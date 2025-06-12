Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 611 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,003,000 after acquiring an additional 133,560 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,544,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,408,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,671,000 after acquiring an additional 103,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,347,000 after acquiring an additional 381,261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $281.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.90 and a 200-day moving average of $277.38. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

