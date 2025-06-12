Barry D. Quart Sells 6,900 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) Director Barry D. Quart sold 6,900 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $208,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,641.96. The trade was a 35.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.84 and a beta of 0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 795,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 54,361 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 88,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 60,656 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

