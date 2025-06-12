Barry D. Quart Sells 6,900 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) Director Barry D. Quart sold 6,900 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $208,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,641.96. The trade was a 35.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.84 and a beta of 0.06.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
