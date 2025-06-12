The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lessened by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Home Depot by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,628,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $360.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $358.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

