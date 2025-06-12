Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $312.36 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.27 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.64.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

