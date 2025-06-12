Sagace Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sagace Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $532.41 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.45. The firm has a market cap of $333.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

