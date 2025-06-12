Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 54 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $221.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.50 and its 200 day moving average is $240.87.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $280.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.