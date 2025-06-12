Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Davis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $272.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $277.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.31.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.