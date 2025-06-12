Davis Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.51.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 52,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. This represents a 60.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

