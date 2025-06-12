iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Cut by Kelly Financial Services LLC

Kelly Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,391 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 3.2% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,421,000 after buying an additional 1,826,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,789,000 after buying an additional 17,056,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,664,000 after buying an additional 1,336,608 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,943,000 after buying an additional 2,668,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after buying an additional 1,436,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.4%

MBB opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average is $92.52. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

