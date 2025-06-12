Accordant Advisory Group Inc Sells 376 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Accordant Advisory Group Inc cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.4% of Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after purchasing an additional 392,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,613,960,000 after buying an additional 746,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,881,280,000 after acquiring an additional 410,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.42. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

