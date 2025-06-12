Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 8,753 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $221,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,959,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15,698.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 816,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,540,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,114,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 627,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,166,000 after acquiring an additional 241,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $146.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.11. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

