Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,055,000 after buying an additional 91,278,009 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after buying an additional 12,054,059 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988,859 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,455,000 after buying an additional 751,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.00.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.