David Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,667 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

David Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of David Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. David Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

