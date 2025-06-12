Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall K. Fields Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,000. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Repositrak Stock Performance
Repositrak stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Repositrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $376.49 million, a P/E ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 0.54.
Repositrak Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from Repositrak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Repositrak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Repositrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
About Repositrak
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
