Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall K. Fields Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,000. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Repositrak Stock Performance

Repositrak stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Repositrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $376.49 million, a P/E ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Repositrak Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from Repositrak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Repositrak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repositrak

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Repositrak stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Repositrak, Inc. ( NYSE:TRAK Free Report ) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Repositrak worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Repositrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Repositrak

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

