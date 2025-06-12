Koonenberry Gold Limited (ASX:KNB) Insider Anthony McIntosh Purchases 1,105,033 Shares

Koonenberry Gold Limited (ASX:KNB – Get Free Report) insider Anthony McIntosh bought 1,105,033 shares of Koonenberry Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$49,726.49 ($32,289.93).

Anthony McIntosh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Anthony McIntosh purchased 8,500,000 shares of Koonenberry Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$340,000.00 ($220,779.22).

Koonenberry Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.39.

About Koonenberry Gold

Koonenberry Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and mineral properties in Australia. It owns 100% interest in the Koonenberry Gold project that consist of fifteen exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 2,060 square kilometers located in north-western New South Wales.

