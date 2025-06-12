Kelly Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Kelly Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $237.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.07. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

