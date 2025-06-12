303 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Kelly Financial Services LLC

Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in KLA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,502,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,178,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $872.00 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $723.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $704.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

