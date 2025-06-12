Neumann Capital Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $122.28 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

