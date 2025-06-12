Sagace Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,521 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sagace Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.46.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $147.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.63 and a 200-day moving average of $141.61. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. 3M has a 1-year low of $98.26 and a 1-year high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.