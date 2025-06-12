Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,705,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,708 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $142,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $205,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after purchasing an additional 880,058 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,519,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after purchasing an additional 869,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,038,000 after purchasing an additional 780,616 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.18 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.