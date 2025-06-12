Sapient Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VTI stock opened at $296.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.