Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,979 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.07% of Pinterest worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Pinterest by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $34.76 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $3,553,509.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,891.34. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 12,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $395,036.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,367,162.40. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,177,104 shares of company stock valued at $38,592,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.