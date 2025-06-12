Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $5.14 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Global Payments by 27.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,752,000 after buying an additional 153,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 75,379.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,517,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,558,000 after buying an additional 1,515,131 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 76.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average of $97.35. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Global Payments from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPN

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.