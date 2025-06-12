Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $22,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $941,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,304,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $158.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $252.88.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

