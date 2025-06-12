Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $57.26 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,304 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45,902 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $57,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,739,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,553,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after acquiring an additional 672,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after acquiring an additional 696,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $412.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.