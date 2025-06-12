SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Cut by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.6% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $135.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.73 and a 200-day moving average of $134.08.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

