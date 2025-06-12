Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 89,019 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,019 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $46,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sempra by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,407,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,369,076,000 after buying an additional 4,082,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,666,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,763,000 after buying an additional 2,758,037 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sempra by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,069,000 after buying an additional 1,936,865 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,489,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,797,376,000 after buying an additional 1,511,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pablo Ferrero acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.96 per share, with a total value of $184,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,453.04. This trade represents a 19.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays lowered Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $87.00 price target on shares of Sempra and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Sempra Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SRE opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.70%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

