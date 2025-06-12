Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) is David Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

David Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 5.0% of David Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. David Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Verisail Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $42.59.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

