Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $234.22 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.