Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 96.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,268 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,988,430 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,754,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $381,057,000. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $298,644,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,384 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,471. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $86.53 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $180.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Fox Advisors cut Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

