Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,371 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,946,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 109,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ opened at $73.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

