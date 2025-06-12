Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $877,000 Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 31,670 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

NYSE PML opened at $7.44 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

