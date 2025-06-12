Kelly Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 939.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,733 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,525.8% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,045,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,303,000 after buying an additional 6,979,136 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 417.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,059,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 854,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,054,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,276.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 538,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,617,000 after purchasing an additional 533,457 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,017,000 after purchasing an additional 389,576 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.13. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

