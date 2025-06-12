Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after buying an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,752,804,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,763,000 after purchasing an additional 920,414 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of UNP opened at $225.70 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.