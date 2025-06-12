Tran Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

NetApp Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $102.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at $20,438,269.95. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,498 shares of company stock worth $2,500,978. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

