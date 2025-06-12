Sterling Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 385.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 7.5% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2,494.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 22,005 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,697.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 114,382 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VMBS stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1607 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

