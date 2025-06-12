Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report) shares were up 50% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 706,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 891% from the average daily volume of 71,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Tarku Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.25.

About Tarku Resources

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

Featured Stories

