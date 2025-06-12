Paladin Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $2,866,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 6.5% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 7,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 48,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $325.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.79 and a 200 day moving average of $315.72. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.