Two West Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.99 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Two West Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 5.8% of Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

