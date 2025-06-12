Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $265,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,292,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,179,000 after buying an additional 287,960 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $4,856,790.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares in the company, valued at $145,351,554.96. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,361 shares of company stock worth $106,359,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.17.

CRWD stock opened at $476.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.27, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $491.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

