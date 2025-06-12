Noble Wealth Management PBC Sells 20,811 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Noble Wealth Management PBC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,811 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Potentia Wealth bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.18 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

