Zhang Financial LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after buying an additional 9,650,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after buying an additional 4,384,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $281.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $167.23 and a twelve month high of $281.76. The stock has a market cap of $261.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.36 and its 200 day moving average is $242.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

