Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $192.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.02. The firm has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

