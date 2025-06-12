Sapient Capital LLC Has $16.57 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,258,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,173,000 after buying an additional 5,204,309 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,546,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,728,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 24,394.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,507 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $70,312.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,599.86. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,354 shares of company stock worth $40,512,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $177.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.97 and a 12 month high of $180.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.28 and its 200 day moving average is $163.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

