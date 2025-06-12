Net Worth Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:MA opened at $590.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $551.43 and a 200 day moving average of $543.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,258 shares of company stock worth $20,885,067 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

