Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 2.6% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

