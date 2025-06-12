Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 188,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 82,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sego Resources Stock Down 20.0%
The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.39.
About Sego Resources
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
